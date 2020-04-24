Chess greats face off online, webcams, arbiters to watch moves

Viswanathan Anand, Gary Kasparov and Vladimir Kramnik are set to play in the Online Nations Cup Viswanathan Anand, Gary Kasparov and Vladimir Kramnik are set to play in the Online Nations Cup

A well-lit room, smartly placed roving webcams, a screen-share setting on Skype, an arbiter sitting remotely who can alert to any out-of-place ambient sound, and oodles of trust. These are the logistics of the Online Nations Cup, a chess tournament that’s perhaps the highest profile sporting action at a time when global travel is at a standstill and all sporting action has paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Between May 5 and 10, six teams — Russia, USA, China, India, best of Europe and Rest of the World — with four players in each, will go up against each other in a double round-robin, 25-minute team event. With a line-up of greats such as Gary Kasparov, Vladimir Kramnik and Viswanathan Anand, the online tournament will play out in what’s among the sport’s most famous residential addresses. Magnus Carlsen, the biggest name in chess, is, however, hosting another online tournament and will skip the Nations Cup.

While players and fans are happy that at least chess can stay afloat, the biggest test for the organisers and those overseeing the competition will be to ensure that the online setting leaves no doubts about fair play, and cheating is completely ruled out. For which, the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), the governing body of international chess competitions, is banking on reputations.

“It is an elite event. Only the best players in the world. They would never risk their reputation,” said David Llada of FIDE, adding that the world body would do everything technology permits to guarantee that conditions for the event are not corrupted by those participating.

However, the online setting will keep everyone on their toes, given the sheer scope for manipulation. “The players will be playing from home. They are required to have a couple of webcams, so the arbiters can see their room and their computer screen. These will be rapid games, so there are no toilet breaks. Chess.com also has some anti-cheating systems that are able to track, with a high degree of reliability, when a player is making too may moves that coincide with the engine’s recommendations. All things combined, we can guarantee the conditions for the event to be considered safe,” Llada said.

Online chess is not a novelty and, according to FIDE, an estimated 16 million games were played online since the lockdown began. But this will be the biggest event to take off on an online platform.

R Anantharam, one of India’s leading chess arbiters who is also on the FIDE panel, said backroom work for them will now include monitoring every move for speed of reactions and patterns and vetting them on anti-cheating software to check for engine-aided moves.

“At this high level, players won’t take risks. But as a governing body, we have to take all precautions. There are a couple of checking tools — one which flags a move if the software suggests the player’s analysis could be engine-aided. No one is naive to think cheating doesn’t happen in online chess; just that technology catches it,” said Anantharam, adding there have been instances of cash prizes being withdrawn after amateurs were found cheating.

Anantharam, one of the sharpest arbiters in the country, said he once caught a player in Kochi using “some kind of transmissions through a Bluetooth device”. An International Master is known to have once used the pretext of a weak bladder to take help from his phone hidden in a dustbin.

“It’ll be best if cameras used for the FIDE event have audio feeds. As an arbiter of online games, one would need to observe players’ movements to see if they are checking tools as well as their computer screens to make it foolproof,” he said.

While stressing that no top players will attempt cheating, GM Dibyendu Barua added that safety measures were important so that “no one can blame anyone later”.

“Keeping the webcam on for the whole duration, a well-lit room and supervision will happen, of course,” he said, adding that he has heard of mobile devices being used for cheating at lower rungs.

Chennai-based R B Ramesh, a former player and current coach, said the shorter time controls (25-minute rapid) don’t lend themselves to any hanky-panky. “With technology, cheating can be curtailed in blitz games. But if it’s longer formats, with 300-400 playing, it’s tough to monitor. But that’s why online tournaments are not rated officially and FIDE has software like the plagiarism tracker, so to some extent you can mitigate cheating,” he said.

He insisted that both video and audio cameras need to be live, to erase suspicion of someone standing off camera and suggesting moves. “One can’t obviously say definitively that cheating doesn’t happen online, just the chances here are very low,” he said.

The last word of wisdom is reserved for multiple world champion Viswanathan Anand. Offering an insight into the future, he said while online chess simplifies a lot of things for the organisers — travel and venue and other minor practical aspects – he hoped the virtual version wouldn’t become the norm. “It has turned out very useful in this situation. Having said that, the whole world hopes that we are not living with corona for the next 10 years. Hope it would not become necessary to play online all the time. For the moment, it keeps us going.”

