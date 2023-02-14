scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Chess Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja forays into fashion industry, says it could be taking away time from his chess

Chess GM Alireza Firouzja says he has been in the 'fashion industry' for two years and that it is a 'serious thing'

Alireza Firouzja (Vladimir Jagr/ Prague Chess Festival)
Listen to this article
Chess Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja forays into fashion industry, says it could be taking away time from his chess
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chess Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja, the Iranian who has shifted allegiance to France, played just three classical events in 2022. Ranked No.4 in the world in classical chess, Firouzja has, however, played Titled Tuesday tournaments, a blitz chess series.

Fans have wondered why Firouzja has not played enough Classical tournaments recently and during a recent chat with Woman FIDE Master and chess streamer Alessia Santeramo, the Grandmaster revealed he does have other interests which take up his time.

“I am in the fashion industry for two years now. It is a kind of serious thing and I think it is improving. Maybe it is taking time(away) from my chess, but I like to do both things,” Firouzja had said.

The Iranian, a prodigy who is tipped to become World Champion one day, is highly rated by World Champion Magnus Carlsen. The Norwegian had said that he would only defend his World Champion title if his opponent was Firouzja. However, at the Candidates tournament – the winner of which gets the right to play the World Champion – Firouzja finished only in sixth place with a total of six points from a possible 14. Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost to Carlsen the last time, will now play China’s Ding Liren, the second placed finisher.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

The 19-year-old left Iran because of the country’s policy of not allowing its athletes to compete against Isarelis. Firouzja won the Iranian championship at 12 and became a Grandmaster at 14.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:52 IST
Next Story

IND vs AUS: Cameron Green doubtful for Delhi Test, Mitchell Starc likely to return

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
close