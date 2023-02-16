Chess Grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez under investigation for sexually assaulting US Women’s chess champion, minor

Costa Rican-American chess Grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez has been accused of sexually assaulting a US women’s chess champion. Multiple allegations were made against the 34-year-old who is now under investigation by US Chess and the Saint Louis Chess Club.

The series of alleged incidents included at least one minor.

Woman Grandmaster Jennifer Shahade, 42, took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that she had been sexually assaulted by Ramirez twice in the last decade.

Ramirez is a Costa Rican-American grandmaster, coach, and chess commentator. Shahade won the US Women’s Chess Championship twice, in 2002 and 2004, and is also a professional poker player.

In the tweet, headlined “Time’s up.”, Shahade put out a two-page statement.

“Currently there are multiple investigations underway on Alejandro Ramirez and sexual misconduct, including a series of alleged incidents involving a minor. I was assaulted by him twice, 9 and 10 years ago. I’d moved on until the past couple years, when multiple women, independent of each other and with no knowledge of my own experience, approached me with their own stories of alleged abuse.

“These accounts were from much younger alleged victims. I saw alarming evidence, including texts that admitted abuse of a minor while he was coaching her, as well as a text to an alleged victim about being an underage “temptress.”,” 42-year-old Shahade said in the statement.

Ramirez provided Chess.com with a response to the allegations and said he could not respond properly as investigations were ongoing.

“I understand the concern raised by the allegations levied against me. I am fully cooperating with both inquiries and look forward to the opportunity to respond to these charges and share my side of the story,” he said.

Shahade told Chess.com that the misconduct was formally reported to US Chess and the Saint Louis Chess Club in the fall of 2022. Both are independently pursuing investigations.

Around that time, Ramirez acted as an interviewer in the official broadcast of the Sinquefield Cup. He is currently the team coach of Saint Louis University’s chess team.

“It’s not something I take lightly, but I’ve seen alarming evidence, and kids, girls, and women who may interact with him deserve to know as soon as possible, as do their parents or friends,” said Shahade. “Also, this may bring more evidence to light to speed things up. This is a broader problem in chess. Silence helps abusers and enablers.”

She added that it was a personal choice a decade ago to move on, but that now she felt compelled to act: “Once an underage girl and student of his at the time of attack confided in me, I felt ethically compelled to bring my own experiences to light to add credibility to their accounts.”

People have replied to Shahade’s tweet with stories of their own. Her brother, IM Greg Shahade, responded: “Have known about this for years, have seen some of the texts in question and have informed various authorities. It has been so frustrating how little has been done up to now.”

Former U-18 US Chess champion Misha Vilenchuk too responded saying: I hate to say this, but I was aware of this back in 2010-2012. He was grabbing underaged girls, dm’ing them, at chess camps and bought a friend earrings. I can ask them if they want to be more sources if you’d need. I just didn’t know better in 2011.”

Following Shahade’s post, US Chess published an official statement saying:

“US Chess is aware that one of its employees has made serious allegations about a member of the chess community. US Chess will not comment on the status of any internal complaint.”

