scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Chess: Carlsen’s sarcastic jab when compared with Nakamura live stream figures – ‘I’m a professional chess player and he is a professional streamer’

With over 1.6 million followers on Twitch, Nakamura is one of the top streamers on the platform. He routinely does live streams and according to Twitch Tracker, has an average concurrent viewership of around 10,000.

Magnus Carlsen, CHess, Magnus Carlsen chess, Nakamura, streamer Hikaru Nakamura, Carlsen on streamer Hikaru NakamuraCarlsen has less than 250,000 followers and although he's been humble about his 'modest' following on the platform compared to other streamers.(Reuters)
Listen to this article
Chess: Carlsen’s sarcastic jab when compared with Nakamura live stream figures – ‘I’m a professional chess player and he is a professional streamer’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

He might be the undisputed king on the board but if his first post of the year is anything to go by, Magnus Carlsen looks determined to extend his dominance beyond the 64 squares.

Chess players are some of the biggest attractions on streaming platforms such as Twitch. Carlsen, the five-time world champion, who recently won his sixth world blitz title, isn’t among the most followed or an avid streamer himself. But the Norwegian signalled his intent by taking on one of the best in the business – American Grand Master and streamer Hikaru Nakamura.

With over 1.6 million followers on Twitch, Nakamura is one of the top streamers on the platform. He routinely does live streams and according to Twitch Tracker, has an average concurrent viewership of around 10,000.

Carlsen, on the other hand, has less than 250,000 followers and although he’s been humble about his ‘modest’ following on the platform compared to other streamers. During a live stream recently, when a user pointed it out to him, Carlsen played down the comparisons with Nakamura.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Shouldn’t compare me with Hikaru. I mean, that guy is a full time streamer. If you didn’t know, I’m not even verified on Twitch. How could I possibly have more viewers than him? That’s not a fair competition,” Carlsen said.

He did, however, not bow out before a sarcastic jab. “It’s like when we play in professional chess tournaments, and I’m a professional chess player and he is a professional streamer. Like, that’s not fair.”

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 11:35 IST
Next Story

Big Hit requests fans not to flood BTS’ Jin with gifts at military camp, avoid visiting site: ‘It would be difficult…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 05: Latest News
close