Chennai Grand Masters: Gukesh held to a draw by Nihal Sarin in opening game

Gukesh spent 20 minutes on his 17th move to fall behind by 40. (Photo: File/ Petr Vrabec via Prague International Chess Festival.)

On a day of draws, French-Iranian grandmaster Alireza Firouzja was the only player to emerge from the first round of Chennai Grand Masters 2026 with a win, prevailing over young Pranesh M in 79 moves.

The day’s twin ‘friendship derbies’ — the games between D Gukesh and Nihal Sarin, and Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Hans Niemann — ended in draws, as did Arjun Erigaisi’s clash with Dmitry Andreikin.

It leaves Firouzja as the sole leader in the seven-round tournament.

Against Sarin, the world champion, playing with white pieces, enjoyed a tiny edge out of the opening. But after 13 moves, the game had equalised even though Gukesh’s queen squatted over the h6 square eyeballing Nihal’s king on g8.