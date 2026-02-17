‘I don’t have great chances at Candidates’: Wei Yi ranks Praggnanandhaa above himself in tier list

China’s Wei Yi is certain that he is not one of the favourites to win the Candidates tournament that will be held at the Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort in Pegeia, Cyprus, between 28 March and 16 April. The winner of the eight-player Candidates will challenge Gukesh D at the World Championship later this year.

When asked about his chances of winning the Candidates tournament in a conversation with Greg Mustreader for the Chess with Mustreader channel on YouTube, China’s Wei Yi said: “To be honest, I don’t think I have great chances to win the Candidates because if you want to win the Candidates, you need extensive experience. So yeah, that’s why I think Fabi (Fabiano Caruana) and Hikaru (Nakamura), also Anigh Giri, have great chances to win the Candidates.”