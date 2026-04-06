Candidates 2026: R Vaishali biggest Indian hope at halfway stage

While luck has smiled on Vaishali in Candidates 2026, she has also seized every half-chance that came her way, putting herself in a great position in this event. (Photo Credit: Yoav Nis/FIDE)

R Vaishali has emerged as the biggest Indian hope at the Candidates 2026 at the halfway stage of the tournament in Cyprus. With four points from seven rounds – two wins and four draws – she is within striking distance of the lead in the women’s tournament.

This marks a significant jump for Vaishali, who managed only 2.5 points after the first half of the 2024 Candidates in Toronto, a tally that included three losses, three draws, and a solitary win.

While luck has smiled on Vaishali in this event, she has also seized every half-chance that came her way, putting herself in a great position in this event.