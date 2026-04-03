Candidates leader Javokhir Sindarov after beating Hikaru Nakamura: ‘I don’t have photographic memory; just spend a lot of time preparing’

Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan is on a roll at the Candidates in Cyprus. Two days after defeating top favourite Fabiano Caruana, the 20-year-old beat Hikaru Nakamura after forcing the American into over an hour-long mulling over a move. It lasted over 67 minutes, and yielded a loss.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Sindarov played the triangular Marshall, something he told FIDE he had a lot of time to prepare for on the rest day, after he led 3.5/4. “Yesterday I had a lot of time to prepare Marshall line against him….He probably forgot the move after knight g3 castle,” Sindarov told FIDE.

With his thorough preparation, he played solid and even sidestepped the Gambit that Nakamura tried to lure him into.