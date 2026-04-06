Candidates 2026: Javokhir Sindarov’s whirlwind start makes him firm favourite at halfway stage in Open section

The race for the Open event title at the Candidates 2026 tournament has effectively become a two-way battle between Javokhir Sindarov and Fabiano Caruana.

However, the Uzbek’s lead is so commanding that even at the halfway stage, it would now be a big shock for pre-tournament favourite Caruana to win the event.

Competing in his first Candidates, Sindarov’s dominance has been absolute. He has forced decisive results against five opponents in a tournament where a draw is often as good as a win. He took down Indian hope R Praggnanandhaa, Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wei Yi and Andrey Esipenko while only Anish Giri and Matthias Blübaum could hold him to a draw.