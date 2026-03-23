Candidates 2026: Anna Muzychuk to replace Koneru Humpy after Indian GM pulls out

The global governing body of chess in India, FIDE, has announced that Ukrainian grandmaster Anna Muzychuk will be replacing Koneru Humpy in the FIDE Women’s Candidates tournament which starts later this week in Cyprus. The Indian grandmaster confirmed that she was pulling out of the event due to fears for her personal safety.

In a tweet, FIDE confirmed that Humpy would be replaced by Muzychuk.

FIDE wrote on X: “In accordance with the tournament regulations, her place was offered to the next highest finisher in the Women’s Events Series 2024–25 who has not yet secured qualification. As a result, Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) will join the tournament as her replacement.”