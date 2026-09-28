Indian-origin British Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest ever Woman Grandmaster at 11

Bodhana Sivanandan has become the youngest player in history to earn the Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) confirmed. The 11-year-old Indian-origin British player completed her third and final WGM norm at the recently concluded 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, while representing England.

The previous age record belonged to Russian Grandmaster Kateryna Lagno, who achieved the WGM title at 12. Former world champion Hou Yifan of China also earned the title at 12, and remains the youngest woman to have secured the full Grandmaster title, which she achieved at 14.

Having taken the top board for England’s women’s team, Bodhana led from the front. She won six games, registering 8.0/11 to help England finish 15th in the women’s section. On Board 1, the pre-teen was the 13th best player of the tournament.