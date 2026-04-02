‘Playing so many times online and offline has made winning with black pieces normal’ – Bibisara Assaubayeva

After four rounds, Kazakhstan GM Bibisara Assaubayeva leads the women’s Candidates with 2.5 points, jointly with Anna Muzychuk. But it is her win in Round 3 playing black, and a risky line at that, that has left an early impression on the tournament where she features for the first time.

The win against Zhu Jiner, a tournament favourite, came from an unusual Rook to g8 ploy, where Sarah didn’t quite develop all the pieces, but hung on to secure the bold win, backing herself despite being tracked by doubts.

“It feels good because I like this position line, but in some moments I don’t like my position. I regretted it a little bit because I saw some other games where they had normal positional games. But in general it’s a good decision to play this kind of risky position,” she told Lichess after Round 3.