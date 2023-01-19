scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Astana to host the FIDE World Chess Championship Match from April 7-May 1

A new World Champion will be crowned, as Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren will battle to seize the throne left vacant by Magnus Carlsen’s withdrawal.

The current world champion Magnus Carlsen won't play in the 2023 FIDE World Chess Championship.
The FIDE World Championship 2023 is due to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from April 7th to May 1st.

At Astana, the prize fund will be 2 million, with 60% going to the winner and 40% to the runner-up.

But more importantly: whatever happens in Astana, history will be made, as a new World Champion will be crowned.

On October 31, 2022, the reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen officially confirmed that he would not defend his title as Classical World Champion against his challenger, the world’s number three Ian Nepomniachtchi. The Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren, the runner-up in the Candidates tournament and current #2 in the world ranking, received the unexpected opportunity to play for the highest recognition in the chess world.

Ding Liren is the higher-rated player, with an Elo rating of 2811. However, Ian Nepomniachtchi, who is currently rated 2793, has the head-to-head slightly in his favour: of 13 classical chess games played between them, ‘Nepo’ has won 3, lost 2, and they drew 8.

Nepomniachtchi’s lead increases to 13-9, with 17 draws, if we include rapid and exhibition games.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 20:36 IST
