Aronyak Ghosh finally becomes India’s 95th GM, four years after his first norm

Earlier this year, Ghosh had won the rapid section of Nationals, with 9.5/11, and staying unbeaten at Ranchi. (FIDE/Eter Kublashvili)

Aronyak Ghosh became India’s 95th GM after 4 years of his first GM norm. The Kolkata chess player achieved his final norm at Bangkok Chess Club Open finishing tied for first place with 7/9.

Known for unleashing new openings, when he is bored and for boggling Hans Niemann once, he has been a mystery in Indian chess.

He had won the bronze at U16s, World Youth, and ChessBase reported that his father, a former chess player (1550), and now a chess arbiter, kept Aronyak’s chess dream alive by selling off family belongings and property. His mother is a lawyer. He has been coached earlier by Bangladeshi coach Zeo Sir and at Elephant academy, while learnt endgames at RB Ramesh and Dejan Bojkoblv. At the second IM normal he had said, “I’m quite bored actually.. the guys come quite prepared…so I say let’s try new openings on the board.”