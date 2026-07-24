Dvorkovich sidelined as FIDE president: ‘Only reason is to stop me running’

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich speaks at an event during the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore in 2024.(PHOTO: FIDE/Maria Emilianova)

Arkady Dvorkovich‘s reign as the chief of FIDE, the global governing body of chess, ended unceremoniously and ahead of time, after sanctions from the European Union made his position as FIDE president untenable. Dvorkovich’s name was added to the European Union’s 21st sanctions package, which was issued in connection with Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and imposes measures against 170 entities and 48 individuals such as freezing assets, travel and transaction bans.

Hit with the sanctions, Dvorkovich, who had been Russia’s deputy prime minister before he took over the FIDE presidency, opted to step aside.

In written comments shared with The Indian Express, Dvorkovich slammed the sanctions and questioned their timing.