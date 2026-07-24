Dvorkovich sidelined as FIDE president: ‘Only reason is to stop me running’

3 min readUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 08:30 PM IST
Arkady Dvorkovich‘s reign as the chief of FIDE, the global governing body of chess, ended unceremoniously and ahead of time, after sanctions from the European Union made his position as FIDE president untenable. Dvorkovich’s name was added to the European Union’s 21st sanctions package, which was issued in connection with Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and imposes measures against 170 entities and 48 individuals such as freezing assets, travel and transaction bans.
Hit with the sanctions, Dvorkovich, who had been Russia’s deputy prime minister before he took over the FIDE presidency, opted to step aside.
In written comments shared with The Indian Express, Dvorkovich slammed the sanctions and questioned their timing.
“The sanctions are completely unjustified, unfair and based on political characterisations rather than a proper assessment of my personal and professional conduct,” Dvorkovich said. “The only reason for sanctions is to prevent me from running and serving for FIDE. I reject political allegations being presented as an established fact and will challenge them through every available legal process.”
He also addressed accusations of his links to Russia.
“The accusations about ‘Russian influence’ are false and contradicted by how FIDE is governed. FIDE is based in Switzerland. During my tenure as President, our management board and top executives included people from India, Norway, Latvia, the US, Italy, France, UAE, China, Israel and other countries around the globe. All our decisions are taken through multinational governing organisations, elections, votes and commissions. Our events, including those after 2022, are held across the globe – including the US, France, India, Singapore, China, Germany, Kazakhstan, Cyprus and other places. This is easily verifiable by the geographic distribution of events, development grants and programmes. The same goes for national representatives in the Management Board, Council and Commissions.
“To describe FIDE as a tool of Russian influence ignores the reality of how the organisation is governed and diminishes the independence of hundreds of officials and national federations who have contributed to its success,” added Dvorkovich.
In a statement published by FIDE, Dvorkovich had already signalled his intention to challenge the sanctions.