India No. 1 Arjun Erigaisi overlooked again for Grand Chess Tour as Gukesh-Pragg lead the Indian charge in 2026

The Saint Louis Chess Club announced on Tuesday the lineup of full-tour participants for the 2026 Grand Chess Tour (GCT) season. The nine-player roster features two Indians, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa, for a third consecutive year. Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi, the highest-rated Indian across all formats, once again did not receive an invitation.

This marks the third straight year that reigning World Champion Gukesh and former World Cup finalist Praggnanandhaa have been invited as full-tour participants, while Arjun has been overlooked.

Arjun missing out on invitations to super-elite events is not a new phenomenon. It is a widely discussed topic, and his former coach, N. Srinath, has often addressed Arjun’s exclusion.