Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin bow out in EWC 2026 quarterfinals

In Riyadh last year, Arjun Erigaisi had reached the semifinals before falling to Alireza Firouzja and then losing to Hikaru Nakamura in the third-place playoff. (Photo Credit: EWC)

There was a glimmer of hope for Indian fans when an extended field and dedicated zonal qualifiers were announced for chess at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026. In Riyadh last year, Arjun Erigaisi had reached the semifinals before falling to Alireza Firouzja and then losing to Hikaru Nakamura in the third-place playoff. Nihal Sarin, the other Indian in contention, met Magnus Carlsen in the quarterfinals, ending a campaign that had otherwise looked promising.

A lot has changed in a year, but the script for the Indians remained largely the same in Paris.

Of the four Indians who qualified for EWC 2026, Arjun and Nihal were once again the two who made it to the top eight. But fate dealt them the same hand, as both were knocked out in the quarterfinals by giants of the game. Just like in Riyadh, Nihal’s campaign ended at the hands of Carlsen, while Arjun crashed out before facing Nakamura as his final opponent.