Arjun Erigaisi moves to joint lead of TePe Sigeman after defeating Jorden van Foreest

The highest-ranked Indian male chess player, Arjun Erigaisi, moved into the joint lead of the TePe Sigeman chess tournament after beating Dutch Grandmaster Jorden van Foreest in the fifth round on Tuesday.

Arjun caught up with the overnight leader and the youngest player in the lineup, Yaagiz Kaan Erdogmus, with both sitting on 3.5 points each with two rounds to go. The Indian pounced on a blunder by the Dutchman.

Playing with the white pieces in the Slav game against van Foreest, Arjun won the game in just 30 moves after the latter made two decisive errors in the middlegame. First, he allowed Arjun to win a pawn, and then he blundered his entire rook and resigned in a completely losing position, handing Arjun his second win of the tournament. Arjun had previously beaten Swedish GM and local player Nils Grandelius in the third round.