Arjun Erigaisi’s 43-move masterclass sends him into second at Chennai

Arjun Erigaisi did not want to pick a side. The question was simple enough. Who would win the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Erigaisi doesn’t follow football. So his answer was simple: neither.

That was the only time Erigaisi was indecisive on Saturday. In the game before that Chess.com broadcast interview, Erigaisi beat Hans Niemann with white pieces to leap into second spot in the standings, just half a point behind tournament leader Alireza Firouzja, who was held to a draw by Nihal Sarin.

After two games, against Dmitry Andreikin in round 1 and Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the second round, where he held an edge but could not convert it into victory, Erigaisi took down Niemann in a 43-move masterclass. It was the first win for any of the four-man Indian contingent in the eight-player tournament. The day saw world champion Gukesh being held to a draw by Andreikin while Pranesh did well to hold off Abdusattorov to a draw.