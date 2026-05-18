Aravindh becomes 1st Indian chess player to qualify for Esports World Cup

Aravindh Chithambaram became the first Indian grandmaster to secure a spot in the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 after he emerged victorious in the Road to EWC qualifier held at DreamHack Atlanta.

Representing Mumbai-based S8UL, Aravindh advanced to the Upper Bracket (UB) semifinals from Group B after registering victories over Kyler Raines, Justin Liang, Oleksander Bortnyk, and Christopher Woo.

Alongside Aravindh, fellow S8UL Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Pranesh M also remain in contention to qualify for the EWC 2026 Chess event. A total of nine players will qualify through the Champions Chess Tour Leaderboard, where Nihal is currently in a qualifying position. Additionally, four players will secure qualification through the Last Chance Qualifiers closer to the tournament, while one final slot will be awarded through the India Rising event, scheduled to conclude on July 5.