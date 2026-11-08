Anuj Shrivatri creates history, becomes India’s 100th Grandmaster

Madhya Pradesh’s Anuj Shrivatri on Sunday became India’s 100th chess Grandmaster after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship. He now also holds the distinction of being the first-ever GM hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

Reaching the 100 GMs mark is a remarkable milestone for chess in India. It was in 1987 when India got its first grandmaster in the form of the legendary Viswanathan Anand, when he had won the Shakti Finance International chess tournament held in Coimbatore.

“GRANDMASTER No. 100 FOR BHARAT! India achieves a historic milestone as Anuj Shrivatri becomes the country’s 100th Grandmaster by winning the 7th ASEAN+ Individual Chess Championships 2026 in Ozamiz City, Philippines, securing the direct GM title! Congratulations, Anuj! A proud moment for Indian chess. Onwards to 200 Grandmasters!,” All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang posted on X.