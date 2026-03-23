How a white knight chess piece on Day 1 of her birth, kickstarted chess for Anna Muzychuk

A white knight chess piece was Anna Muzychuk’s first gift, as she narrated how chess came into her life in an interview with FIDE . The Ukrainian GM who replaced Koneru Humpy in the Candidates, recalled how her grandfather visited her mother the day she was born and gifted her a white knight. “I was born with chess,” she said. “My grandfather ensured that he got the piece to my mother in hospital.”

Her father was an amateur chess player, and she was followed by her sister into the sport. “I don’t remember it perfectly but they said I knew all chess rules at age 3 and knew how to castle correctly,” she said in a mid-2025 interview. She ended up as a prize winner ‘a chess diploma’ in her first tournament at age 4, she recalled of the chess tradition of a certificate dubbed ‘diploma’ in east European countries. “I don’t remember the games but I finished second or third against much older opponents.