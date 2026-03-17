Anish Giri’s Vishy Anand fan-post, Carlsen’s ‘old Americans’ picks and Nepo’s dark horse Wei Yi

When asked for his favourite for the upcoming Candidates at Cyprus starting March 26, Viswanathan Anand had said, “I think Fabi (Fabiano), Hikaru (Nakamura), Anish (Giri)… you know this is got to be their time, so they will have that feeling going into it that this is a chance to grab… and a lot of wildcards.”

While World No 2 Hikaru Nakamura and No 3 Fabiano Caruana start favourites by ranking, the Dutchman Anish Giri was delirious and took to Twitter late Monday night to post, “Call me a weirdo, but I feel so proud, having a chess hero of mine even just mention my name when giving an interview.”