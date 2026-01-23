Anish Giri names Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana as favorites at Candidates tournament

Talking about the rest of the field, Anish Giri said: “There are a bunch of others who have barely played in the Candidates."

google-preferred-btn
Anish Giri PBG Alaskan Knights interviewFILE PHOTO: Dutch GM Anish Giri in action. (PBG Alaskan Knights)

At the upcoming Candidates tournament in March-April, the two Americans in action, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, will be favourites, according to Anish Giri, who will also be competing in the Candidates.

In an interview with Greg Mustreader for the Chess with Mustreader podcast, when Giri was asked who he would put as the favorites, the Dutch grandmaster replied: “I can’t quite do that, I guess, as I’m a participant (at the Candidates). It’s very sensible to place Hikaru (Nakamura) and Fabi (Caruana) in the top two.”

Talking about Nakamura’s credentials, Giri said: “Hikaru is the highest rated and, somewhat surprisingly to me, he has the best score against the field. Largely because he’s doing well against Fabiano recently and he’s been doing fine against me. I didn’t really pay attention much to our score because we haven’t played classical for like an insane amount of years. But at some point, he’s achieved a fine score against me too. Whenever you include rapid and blitz, his score will always be good too, right? Because he’s better at rapid and blitz than classical usually. Even better. So his score only gets more amplified if you include rapid and blitz too.

“He has this very high rating, right? So it’s tempting to just put him there. And he even finished not so badly in the previous Candidates. Last time he was fighting for the first, and actually the one before that, the time he fought for the second—in hindsight, it would have given him a match if he had won. So he was actually fighting for the championship match twice with one round to go, which is a tremendous achievement. It’s a tremendous achievement. So just looking at these facts, you have to place him high in the list,” Giri explained.

WATCH: Anish Giri breaks down Candidates’ credentials

Then, he explained why Caruana was high on his list.

“Fabi, of course, obviously such a stable player. I mean, for so many years he’s been winning so many events. And he got to the match with Magnus and he almost, he took him all the way down to the wire and almost won that match as well. I wouldn’t say almost won, but okay—almost not lost them, whatever that means. So it’s very normal to take these two players.”

Giri then spoke about the rest of the players, including India’s R Praggnanandhaa.

Story continues below this ad

“There are a bunch of others they have barely played in the Candidates. I think Wei Yi never played the Candidates. Pragg played, but he didn’t come as close as others. In his outing last time, he gave a good show. Probably that’s why (Carlsen) mentioned Pragg (as third favourite to win the Candidates),” said Giri.

“(Andrey) Esipenko and (Javokhir) Sindarov—they’re very young, they haven’t yet participated so you can’t tell much. They also haven’t even played that many top tournaments. They’ve played of course a few. Esipenko beat Carlsen in Wijk aan Zee many years ago, but he didn’t play regularly so he can’t also say he didn’t win many top tournaments—but he played in like three or two top tournaments in his life, I don’t know how many. Sindarov as well, he’s just like rising like a comet recently and he hasn’t yet had the time and the chance to win a lot.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Govt discusses protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram
national anthem, Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Constituent Assembly, protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram, Indian express news, current affairs
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Shashi Tharoor
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Border 2 review
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Trump NATO
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News