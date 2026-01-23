Anish Giri names Hikaru Nakamura, Fabiano Caruana as favorites at Candidates tournament

At the upcoming Candidates tournament in March-April, the two Americans in action, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, will be favourites, according to Anish Giri, who will also be competing in the Candidates.

In an interview with Greg Mustreader for the Chess with Mustreader podcast, when Giri was asked who he would put as the favorites, the Dutch grandmaster replied: “I can’t quite do that, I guess, as I’m a participant (at the Candidates). It’s very sensible to place Hikaru (Nakamura) and Fabi (Caruana) in the top two.”

Talking about Nakamura’s credentials, Giri said: “Hikaru is the highest rated and, somewhat surprisingly to me, he has the best score against the field. Largely because he’s doing well against Fabiano recently and he’s been doing fine against me. I didn’t really pay attention much to our score because we haven’t played classical for like an insane amount of years. But at some point, he’s achieved a fine score against me too. Whenever you include rapid and blitz, his score will always be good too, right? Because he’s better at rapid and blitz than classical usually. Even better. So his score only gets more amplified if you include rapid and blitz too.