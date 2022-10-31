Anatoly Karpov hospitalised after being found unresponsive near Russian Parliament building

Former World Chess Champion Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized after he was found unresponsive early in the morning near the Russian Parliament building, according to Russian telegram channels as quoted by worldchess.com.

Karpov suffered serious head injury and hip fracture with unconfirmed reports also stating that his blood alcohol level was extremely high, as quoted by worldchess.com.

Andrei Kovalev, chairman of the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, announced in his Telegram channel that Karpov was in intensive care after an attack by unknown people and put into an artificial coma, according to chessbase.com, who quoted Russian outlet Tass.

Karpov’s assistant Albert Stepanyan revealed to Tass that Karpov is in stable condition and suffered no injuries. He also refuted that Karpov was a victim of assault.

According to another Russian outlet, Meduza, Karpov accidentally fell down and suffered head trauma. He is currently under observation in a hospital.

Karpov, 71, was world champion between 1975 and 1985 and is currently a deputy of the Duma , the lower house of the Russian Parliament.