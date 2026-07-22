Alireza Firouzja clinches Chennai Grand Masters title ahead of Arjun Erigaisi

The contest between Alireza Firouzja and Arjun Erigaisi ended in a draw, despite the Indian's best efforts. (Chennai Grand Masters Photo)

French-Iranian grandmaster Alireza Firouzja parried away the attacks of India’s Arjun Erigaisi in the final round to clinch the Chennai Grand Masters 2026 tournament.

The contest between the two title contenders ended in a draw, despite the best efforts of Arjun, who needed a win to take the crown. He opted for a Sicilian Defence but the game ended in a 41-move stalemate.

Arjun had also finished second in the inaugural edition of the tournament, where he was pipped to the post by D Gukesh. In the next two editions, he had finished third in the standings.

Arjun is likely to end the month as the India No.1 and World No.9. He and R Praggnanandhaa are the only Indians now rated above 2750, with a Chess Olympiad title defence looming in two months’ time.