Aarav Dengla becomes India’s 93rd Grandmaster at 17

India’s Grandmaster count continues to grow, with 17-year-old Aarav Dengla becoming the country’s 93rd GM after completing all formalities for the coveted title this month. The youngster from Mumbai became India’s latest GM after he won his final GM norm, and his classical live rating touched 2506, fulfilling all the criteria for the Grandmaster title.

Dengla won his third and final GM norm and crossed the 2500 barrier by winning the GM Mix Bijeljina and GM norm Round Robin Tournament consecutively in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He won his first GM norm at the 1st International Grandmaster Tournament Bijeljina back in 2022 while his second GM norm came at Zupanja Celebrates Chess GM-norm Round Robin in Croatia in 2025.