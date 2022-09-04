scorecardresearch
Chess: Aravindh Chithambaram defeats Praggnanandhaa to clinch Dubai Open

Chithambaram, India's first National Triple Crown champion is also the reigning National Rapid and Blitz champion.

Aravindh Chithambaram also ended GM Arjun Erigaisi's 29-game unbeaten streak at the 2022 Dubai Open. (Photo: @ChessbaseIndia/Twitter)

22-year-old Aravindh Chithambaram defeated R. Praggnanandhaa in Round 9 to become a clear champion at the Dubai Open. The GM clinched the event with 7.5/9.

Earlier, Chithambaram had defeated Arjun Erigaisi to emerge sole leader 7/8 at 22nd edition of the Dubai Open, ending the latter’s  29-game unbeaten streak on his 19th birthday and setting up a must win last round match with the 17-year-old young Indian chess prodigy to become the champion. A draw against the 17-year-old would have left his fate in Alexandr Predke’s hands.

“Double dhamaka! Congratulations @pawnof64squares Aravindh Chithambaram for winning @dubaichess Dubai open convincingly with 7.5/9 points and for younger cub @rpragchess for coming second! Proud of you kutties,” Ramachandran Ramesh, coach of both Chithambaram and Praggnanandhaa wrote on Twitter post their match.

Hungarian-American chess grandmaster and former world champion, Susan Polgar also responded to Ramesh’s tweet to congratulate the Chithambaram on his win and sharing a throwback image with the Indian grandmaster and his coach.

Chithambaram, India’s first National Triple Crown champion is also the reigning National Rapid and Blitz champion. The 22-year-old wasn’t able to participate in Chess Olympiad as the predefined selection criteria made it difficult for him to meet the eligibility requirements.

