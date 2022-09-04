Chess: Aravindh Chithambaram defeats Praggnanandhaa to clinch Dubai Open

22-year-old Aravindh Chithambaram defeated R. Praggnanandhaa in Round 9 to become a clear champion at the Dubai Open. The GM clinched the event with 7.5/9.

Earlier, Chithambaram had defeated Arjun Erigaisi to emerge sole leader 7/8 at 22nd edition of the Dubai Open, ending the latter’s 29-game unbeaten streak on his 19th birthday and setting up a must win last round match with the 17-year-old young Indian chess prodigy to become the champion. A draw against the 17-year-old would have left his fate in Alexandr Predke’s hands.

“Double dhamaka! Congratulations @pawnof64squares Aravindh Chithambaram for winning @dubaichess Dubai open convincingly with 7.5/9 points and for younger cub @rpragchess for coming second! Proud of you kutties,” Ramachandran Ramesh, coach of both Chithambaram and Praggnanandhaa wrote on Twitter post their match.

Congratulations! I am so happy for him! I still remember this 😁 pic.twitter.com/zErVfzko6K — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) September 4, 2022

Hungarian-American chess grandmaster and former world champion, Susan Polgar also responded to Ramesh’s tweet to congratulate the Chithambaram on his win and sharing a throwback image with the Indian grandmaster and his coach.

Chithambaram, India’s first National Triple Crown champion is also the reigning National Rapid and Blitz champion. The 22-year-old wasn’t able to participate in Chess Olympiad as the predefined selection criteria made it difficult for him to meet the eligibility requirements.