Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Sandhu grabs second career title

CHANDIGARH GOLFER Yuvraj Singh Sandhu pocketed his second title of the year with a nail-biting playoff win against Delhi golfer Wasim Khan in the Tata Steel PGTI Feeder Tour Championship being played at Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Noida on Friday. It was Sandhu’s second win in the last three tournaments and the Chandigarh youngster extended his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Advertising

Sandhu (62-63-60) matched the tournament’s best score of seven-under-60 in the third round to end up with a total of 16-under-185 in regulation play. Sandhu then prevailed over Wasim Khan (62-61-62) in the playoff that was decided on the third extra hole. Wasim, who also totaled 16-under-185 for the week, got into the playoff with an eagle-birdie finish on the last two holes of regulation play for a round of five-under-62. There was a three-way tie for third place at 14-under-187 between Delhi’s Manav Jaini (63), Gurgaon’s Abhishek Kuhar (63) and Noida’s Gaurav Pratap Singh (64) at the Rs eight lakh event.

Sandhu, lying fifth and two off the lead after the second round, didn’t really get off to an explosive start in round three as he sank a couple of birdies on the front-nine but also missed a few opportunities on the greens. But Sandhu, who had earlier won the season’s third Feeder Tour event in Karnal, began his title charge with consecutive birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th. He tapped-in on the 11th thanks to a good wedge shot, produced a brilliant 2-iron tee shot on the par-3 12th to set up a six-footer and then chipped-in on the 13th. Another good tee shot on the par-3 16th followed by a fabulous bunker shot on the 17th earned Sandhu two more birdies before he closed the round with a tricky par-save on the 18th.

READ | Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to clash in new format

Advertising

“It’s been a good season so far. I’m happy with the way I’m progressing, slow and steady. The off-season grind and the little sacrifices that I’ve made to improve my game are paying off. I enjoy being on the professional circuit and now I feel that I belong here. I enjoyed this course a lot as it is quite different from all the other courses that I have played as a professional. It is a short, tricky course and is a good test of wedge-play,” added Sandhu.

In the playoff held on the par-4 18th hole, the deadlock continued on the first two holes. Finally, victory came Yuvraj’s way on the third playoff hole where he played an outstanding bunker shot to save par while Wasim stumbled with a poor second shot from the centre of the fairway that found the water hazard and dashed his title hopes. “I stuck to my pre-shot routine and my yardage book through the week. I got it going on the back-nine today with those three successive birdies. I played my shot of the day on the 12th, my 2-iron tee shot which ended up six feet from the hole. I’m also very proud of my bunker shot on the third playoff hole that proved to be decisive today. It was a very tough shot with the trees in front and the water hazard in play. I struck it perfectly,” added Sandhu.