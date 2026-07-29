Chad le Clos: Greatest sportsperson in CWG history, who beat Phelps at Olympics

South African swimmer clinched his 20th medal in Glasgow and now has his eyes set on the Los Angeles Games

Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 06:50 PM IST
Chad le Clos Commonwealth GamesOn Tuesday, le Clos had Medal No.20 that tied him with Aussie swimmer Emma McKeon. (Instagram/chadleclos92)
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In swimming hero Chad le Clos‘ official documentary ‘Unbelievable’ from 2016, fast bowling legend Dale Steyn says there are three sports in South Africa that get looked after really well: Cricket, rugby and football. “You go further down… (to swimming), I don’t know how well they are supported.”

This was four years after le Clos had upset Michael Phelps in the 200m butterfly for a stunning gold at the London Olympics.

A decade on, top South African swimmers, from Pieter Coetzee to Erin Gallagher, pushed through not only to chase gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, but to drive le Clos to becoming the joint most medalled CWG athlete ever – winning silver in finals where he swam the qualification in the medley mixed relays. He had won his 19th medal to take the 4x100m freestyle relay bronze going past shooters Phil Adams and Mick Gault, at his fifth Games.

And on Tuesday, le Clos had Medal No.20 that tied him with Aussie swimmer Emma McKeon.

South Africa adores its legend – the upstart who took on Phelps at the Olympics, and had the American swimming fraternity frazzled, bringing Phelps back from the cold for a 2.0 resurrection and fuelling a crackling rivalry. His feted career has four Olympic medals and 16 world titles and at 34, le Clos is aiming at LA ’28.

Perhaps the more lasting testimonial came from the sidelines of Glasgow, where Tanzania’s only swimmer Collins Saliboko, told olympics.com, “I love Chad since watching 2012 where he beat Phelps. It made me believe it was possible that an African can get that high, on the podium.”

In the documentary, Black swimmers say that sometimes it seemed like doors were closed for them. “You hardly see black people at any competition.”

Culturally, whites grew up swimming. Historically, the disadvantaged didn’t have the luxury of swimming pools in their backyard.

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“In rural SA, they grow up around rivers, lakes, dams and the ocean. Moving water. You’re likely to get swept away,” Athens 2004 gold medallist Roland Schoeman explained. “We have a lot of drownings..the biggest issue…” Le Clos added.

Triumph over adversity

He never forgot he came from the Third World, like most of Africa and Asia. His first CWG was at Delhi 2010, where several top Aussie swimmers chose to stay away due to paranoia about pool conditions. But le Clos was motivated and left with five medals at age 18.

The Durban swimmer had trained for 15 years at Li Park in Pine country. It was an open air pool, with leaves and bugs floating on the surface. Blue blobs of floor paint interspersed with grey where the colour had peeled off. It wasn’t even the safest – three of his family cars had been stolen from parking, and the family lived with burglar guards and an electric fence.

Chad’s father Bert recalled, “I’d give the pool 2 or 3 out of 10 rating. It’s the worst pool in the world. Not in SA, in the world. Phelps wouldn’t even put his first toe inside… But it’s my country.”

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Le Clos believes that early adversity shaped him. A white man he might be, but South Africa was no Australia or USA. “If a lot of Australian, American boys were thrown into my shoes, they wouldn’t even make the Olympic Games,” he would say.

“The hardships made me who I am. The difficult times make you mentally tougher than other guys. When I step on the block and it’s an Olympics final, I know in my mind I can handle anything that gets thrown at me.”

Circumstances also meant South Africans hero-worshipped him.

Le Clos has continued to inspire. “I want to take swimming to another level. For SA people to say ‘not just cricket, rugby or football’. I want people to say, ‘Hey! the swimming team’s at 9.00 tonight ‘ That’s the goal.”

Bert & Gerri

One knew CWG 2026 was a big deal for the le Closes when father Bert would post on Instagram, “Happy birthday my boy. And hope your 5th Commonwealth and your 5th Olympics come together.” An earlier post from June with his mother Geraldine had been a relief. Both had survived cancer. Gerri was detected ahead of the 2010 Games.

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“I remember very clearly. Just before my 18th birthday, it was the Commonwealth Games and my parents knew how important it was for me to qualify and they kept it away from me for two and a half weeks so it didn’t affect my trials. I was really angry at them but understood why they did it,” the swimmer recalled in the documentary.

Bert was a bombastic, ever-positive character born in Mauritius before moving to South Africa. His big viral moment came in a BBC interview after Chad beat Phelps when his exuberance won over the world. “I’m famous for being famous. I’m like Kim Kardashian,” he would say later. He was the bombastic engine behind Chad’s dreams. He would get detected with cancer just ahead of the 2016 Olympics.

“I’d rather have my mom and dad be healthy than win a gold medal,” Chad would say in the documentary. Ten years on, they are celebrating Chad le Clos becoming CWG’s greatest.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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