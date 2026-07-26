‘Carrying your braincells?’ Mentor’s snide remark before Anahat’s Jr Worlds title

It’s just the way GenZ is wired. When newly-crowned squash Junior World champion Anahat Singh was lacing up her shoes to face Ruqaiyya Salem in the finals at Ontario, mentor and coach Saurav Ghosal dropped a snide one: “Are you carrying your braincells today?”

It was a remark meant to awaken the 18-year-old from possibly being slightly casual and ending up underwhelming in the title match. She retorted: “Braincells are awesome today.” Saurav left it at, “That’s debatable…”

The Delhi teen went on to nail her fifth attempt at a junior world title to settle the debate.

“She’s got a few doses (read as scoldings) this week. But we do it because we know she can take doses. She doesn’t go into a shell,” Saurav says.

Anahat’s scorelines across 6 matches don’t even begin to tell the whole story. She dropped only two sets in the quarters and semis that might point to dominance, even as she beat three Egyptians in a row. Behind the scenes though, the game jarred. She’s capable of making them uncomfortable. “But there were matches where she didn’t put it together. We were left scratching our heads, hitting head on walls when her game would go to sleep. We needed to trigger her. She got better with every match, and in the final, was at 92%, barring the middle of the third game,” he describes of the 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 win.

Anahat’s game isn’t unidimensional and she can play in different styles to manipulate opponents and change things around with Plan B or C. “She can. But it needs high intensity play, even while keeping a balanced head.” But the team used every subsequent match to finetune how to attack the Egyptian gamestyle, and sharpen her tactical brain for the next match. Like, going up levels of video games.

Anahat in action. (PSA) Anahat in action. (PSA)

Anahat had 3 quarters and a semifinal from her last 4 Worlds – with Egyptians halting her most times. “We never talked about it (overcoming 3 Egyptians) as a challenge. Just used each match to test tactics for the next,” Saurav says.

Story continues below this ad

The scars of the previous 4 losses were gushing red. “We hammered into her head that you didn’t lose matches but just couldn’t execute the plan, while the other person was better.” Upskilling will continue into her senior career. She needs pace – to take the ball early, get stronger at T, tweak angles and to not get lured into her opponent’s game. “She has it all in the locker. But it isn’t second nature to her still.”

Saurav knows it can’t all be stern. “She needs to have fun when she plays. It can’t be all serious. So we make fun of her,” he says. Braincells get dared.

An Asian Games gold can assure her of an Olympic spot, but the World No 20 has two Top 10s from Malaysia and Japan to contend with. On the circuit, there’s a yawning gap between Top 5 and the rest.

Saurav’s direct imprint on her game shines in a stroke he used lethally in his playing days: the cross court lob using the height of the front wall. It’s a mic-drop in possession of very few players, including Anahat. Her pet-stroke though, is the straight drop, one she plays softly even when she is taut tensed.

Story continues below this ad

Former Top-10 ace Dipika Pallikal believes Anahat is special due to how composed she is for someone so young. “She doesn’t look rushed, constructs points patiently, has excellent court awareness and is willing to work for every rally instead of searching for quick winners,” she says, adding that she has finesse, deception and a read of the game. “What’s different is her maturity in decision-making. Many juniors rely purely on pace, but she already understands variation, tempo and shot selection.”

Anahat in action. (PSA) Anahat in action. (PSA)

The areas of improvement are obvious. “Becoming physically stronger, adding even more attacking intent when opportunities arise, and continuing to build the confidence to dictate play against the very best. Those things naturally come with experience and time on the professional tour,” she says.

Dipika hopes the youngster continues to genuinely enjoy the sport. “Something I hope she never loses.” But after deserved celebrations, she would like to see the reset kick in. “One title doesn’t define your career, just as one loss doesn’t define it either. Stay curious, keep improving every day and don’t let outside expectations dictate your journey,” she urges.

“The potential is certainly there, but the focus should remain on steady progress rather than chasing milestones too early,” Dipika stresses.