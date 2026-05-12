Brij Bhushan on Vinesh Phogat-WFI row: ‘If someone was stopped, must be reason’

Former Wresting Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday reacted to the comments of wrestler Vinesh Phogat who on Monday said that she was not allowed to compete in the women’s freestyle event by WFI. (File)

Former Wresting Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday reacted to the comments of wrestler Vinesh Phogat who on Monday said that she was not allowed to compete in the women’s freestyle event by WFI. Singh, who was in 2023 accused of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers, including Vinesh, said that Monday’s matters involving the wrestler does not concern him anymore.

“I am currently cleaning up the mess that madam left behind. Furthermore, the question of where a wrestling match will or will not take place is not a matter that concerns me. …This is not my subject anymore. It is for the current WFI to decide where events will be held, who will compete and who will not. However, since I served as the president of the WFI for many years, I can say from my experience that the WFI never stops any athlete from competing because the federation exists for the players. If someone has been stopped, there must be a reason for it, and that reason would also have been communicated…,” Singh said to reporters as per a PTI video.