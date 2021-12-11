Brainsqueeze the Thirteenth: Smashing at the Worlds Quiz

PV Sindhu won gold at the BWF World Championships in Basel in 2019.

As PV Sindhu kicks off her World title defense, we look back at occasions of India’s previous successes at the World Championships.

Send answers to the five questions at iesportsquiz@gmail.com. Winners will be announced on Monday at 9 AM.

Quiz:

Q1. Who’s the first amongst Indian women to win a World Championship medal?

Q2. Which present-day TV commentator for badminton also medalled at the World Championships the same year as when Prakash Padukone whipped Chinese All Eng champ Luan Jin 15-4, 15-3 for a bronze at Copenhagen?

Q3. Which Indonesian has B Sai Praneeth twice deprived from going past the pre-quarters at the World Championships? The eventual 2019 Indian bronze medallist came back from 12-18 down in the decider in a 2017 World’s Round 2 win.

And played another crackling pacy pre-quarter in 2019 when he trailed 15-18 in the opener only to scald back to win in straight sets on way to the eventual bronze medal?

Q4. The All England quarters win – her first in 11 matches – had been an encouraging preview to Saina Nehwal’s victory against this Chinese at the 2015 World’s. Still, playing the quarterfinals of the World Championships at Indonesia, and one set-apiece, Nehwal earned the lead in the decider only at 18-18 juncture. Who was this eternal Chinese nemesis who Nehwal downed finally in quarters on way to her first World Championship medal, a silver?

Q5. Sindhu announced her arrival at the World Championships stage in 2013 winning bronze after beating two Chinese. One was Yihan Wang. Who was the other?

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.

Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.