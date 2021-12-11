Brainsqueeze the Thirteenth: Smashing at the Worlds Quiz

Updated: December 11, 2021 10:03:54 am
As PV Sindhu kicks off her World title defense, we look back at occasions of India’s previous successes at the World Championships.
Send answers to the five questions at iesportsquiz@gmail.com. Winners will be announced on Monday at 9 AM.
Quiz:
Q1. Who’s the first amongst Indian women to win a World Championship medal?
Q2. Which present-day TV commentator for badminton also medalled at the World Championships the same year as when Prakash Padukone whipped Chinese All Eng champ Luan Jin 15-4, 15-3 for a bronze at Copenhagen?
Q3. Which Indonesian has B Sai Praneeth twice deprived from going past the pre-quarters at the World Championships? The eventual 2019 Indian bronze medallist came back from 12-18 down in the decider in a 2017 World’s Round 2 win.
And played another crackling pacy pre-quarter in 2019 when he trailed 15-18 in the opener only to scald back to win in straight sets on way to the eventual bronze medal?
Q4. The All England quarters win – her first in 11 matches – had been an encouraging preview to Saina Nehwal’s victory against this Chinese at the 2015 World’s. Still, playing the quarterfinals of the World Championships at Indonesia, and one set-apiece, Nehwal earned the lead in the decider only at 18-18 juncture. Who was this eternal Chinese nemesis who Nehwal downed finally in quarters on way to her first World Championship medal, a silver?
Q5. Sindhu announced her arrival at the World Championships stage in 2013 winning bronze after beating two Chinese. One was Yihan Wang. Who was the other?
Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.
Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.
