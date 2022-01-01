Brainsqueeze the Fifteenth: 22 Sports Movie Lines Quiz

Identify the Movie name from these dialogues. Try as many as you can.

Send Answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com with your name and city by Sunday night, January 2. Winners announced on Monday morning.

Roll over 2021 and Ring in 2022 with our New Year’s Big Easy Quiz.

1. “Har team mein sirf ek hi gunda ho sakta hai …aur iss team ka gunda main hoon”

***

2. “I’m not paying you for the player you used to be, I’m paying you for the player you are right now”

***

3. “In one hour’s time I will be out there again. I will raise my eyes and look down that corridor; 4 feet wide, with 10 lonely seconds to justify my whole existence. But will I?”

***

4. “Nail polish kisi bhi time lagana … har ladki ka birthright hota hai”

***

5. “Mujhe yakeen hai ki sirf shehar chote hote hai, wahan ke log aur unke khwaab nahi”

***

6. “This isn’t the first time Ford Motors has gone to war in Europe. We know how to do more than push paper. And there is one man running this company. You report to him. You understand me? Go ahead, Carroll, go to war”

***

7. “You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward. How much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done. Now, if you know what you’re worth, then go out and get what you’re worth”

***

8. “These men are not machines. We must honour our warriors”

***

9. “We will be perfect in every aspect of the game. You drop a pass, you run a mile. You miss a blocking assignment, you run a mile. You fumble the football, and i will break my foot off in your John Brown hind parts and then you will run a mile. Perfection. Let’s go to work”

***

10. “Anyone can cook aloo gobi, but who can bend a ball”

***

11. “The horse is too small, the jockey too big, the trainer too old, and I’m too dumb to know the difference”

***

12. “Bohot hua sammaan tumhara, tumhari aisi taisi”

***

13. “Jis umr mein player retire hone ki sochte hain.. ye comeback karna chahti hai”

***



14. “The highest paid player on an NFL team is the quarterback. And you’d be right. But what you probably don’t know is that more often than not, the second highest paid player is, thanks to Lawrence Taylor, a left tackle. Because, as every housewife knows, the first check you write is for the montgage, but the second is for the insurance. The left tackle’s job is to protect the quarterback from what he can’t see comin”

***

15. “This is no time to celebrate petty revenge. This is the time to build our nation using every single brick available to us, even if that brick comes wrapped in green and gold”

***

16. Mae throws her drink in Max’s face

“Sorry. Send me the cleaning bill.”

“Get that boys? Now he’s got his wife doing his fighting for him”

“Yeah… Ain’t she something?”

***

17. “Darr asal mein is baat ka nahi hai ke hum bade sapne dekhte hai joh poore nahi hote … asal mein darr toh is baat ka hai ke hum chote sapne dekhte hai joh poore ho jaate hai”

***

18. “Well, I believe in the soul… the hanging curve ball, high fiber, good scotch, that the novels of Susan Sontag are self-indulgent, overrated crap. I believe Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. I believe there ought to be a constitutional amendment outlawing Astroturf and the designated hitter. I believe in the sweet spot,…opening your presents Christmas morning rather than Christmas Eve”

***

19. “Jake is never gonna be champ. Too many people hate him”

***

20. “Switzerland jaane wala tujhe Shahabad mein hi hazaron mil jayenge”

***

21. “Teen guna …”

***

22. “Mark, we as a nation have failed to honor you. And that’s a problem. Not just for you, but for our society. When we fail to honor that which should be honored, it’s a problem. It’s a canary in a coal mine”

***

And one for luck…

23. “Change your gear, Sanju, Change your gear”

***

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.

Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.

Happy New Year.