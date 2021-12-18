Brainsqueeze Quiz: Curry-on-a-3

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com alongwith your name and city by Sunday night.

Steph Curry smashed the NBA record for the most 3-pointers in a ball career, sinking his 2974th Three at the Garden. He finished the night with 2977. Here’s 5 questions on the record.

Q1. Curry’s longest standing career high had come during a Knicks game in 2012-13 when he scored 54 points (later bettered it to 62 vs Portland). How many 3Ps did he drop that night, at what he called his “coming out party” to becoming the legendary shooter?

Q2. Draymond Green to Stephen Curry might be the NBA’s most lethal assist, but when Curry broke the record for his 2974th, who did the pass come from?

Q3. Someone sharp & shooting on Golden State Warriors’ periphery, holds the highest 3p accuracy percentage (45.50), followed by Hubert Davis, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Drazen Peteovic, Jason Kapono and Steph Curry at 7th.

Who is NBA’s most accurate on 3Ps?

Q4. Who?

Stephen Curry 2977 (789 games); Ray Allen 2973 (1300) & at third place now, Xexxxx Mxxxxx 2560 (1389).

Q5. Who took a foul immediately to force a stoppage in play, with officials allowing for an extended timeout so Curry’s record could be celebrated?

