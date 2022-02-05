Brainsqueeze: Know your Snow

How much do you know about the Winter Games?

Q1. The four letter sliding event is French for ‘sled.’ What is this only sliding event where participant begins the race already positioned on the sled?

***

Q2. The movie, I, Tonya. What Figure skating jumps routine did she make famous?

***

Q3. Ulrich Salchow with his namesake signature move, earned the first-ever Olympic medal in men’s figure skating at the 1908 Games in London. What was odd about these Games?

***



Q4. Like you’d do a wheelie on a bike, what is transferring weight from the front to the back foot to snap the board up off the ground in snowboarding called?

***

Q5. Which utterly inexplicable winter sport is dubbed Chess on Ice or The Roaring Game?

***

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.

Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.