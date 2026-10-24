Boxing Federation’s infighting reaches climax ahead of October 28 SGM

The infighting between Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh and Secretary-General Pramod Kumar could reach a climax at Wednesday’s Special General Meeting (SGM).

Kumar is aiming to dethrone Singh, who has been at the helm of the federation for a decade, and has brought a no-confidence motion against the chief. He has also invited World Boxing, the Indian Olympic Association and the sports ministry to send their observers to the October 28 SGM, where the motion will be taken up.

The feud between the top two officials of the organisation came out in the open after the recent Asian Games. On October 14, Singh suspended Kumar alleging financial irregularities, non-cooperation in investigations and misuse of authority. A day later, Kumar did the same to Singh pending the outcome of the no-confidence motion. Both accused each other of violating the federation’s constitution.