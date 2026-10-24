Boxing Federation’s infighting reaches climax ahead of October 28 SGM

The infighting between Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh and Secretary-General Pramod Kumar could reach a climax at Wednesday’s Special General Meeting (SGM).
Kumar is aiming to dethrone Singh, who has been at the helm of the federation for a decade, and has brought a no-confidence motion against the chief. He has also invited World Boxing, the Indian Olympic Association and the sports ministry to send their observers to the October 28 SGM, where the motion will be taken up.
The feud between the top two officials of the organisation came out in the open after the recent Asian Games. On October 14, Singh suspended Kumar alleging financial irregularities, non-cooperation in investigations and misuse of authority. A day later, Kumar did the same to Singh pending the outcome of the no-confidence motion. Both accused each other of violating the federation’s constitution.
“We have kept everyone in the loop including the ministry, IOA and the body. World Boxing is backing us. I am confident that during the SGM, all state units will support us as they are aware of the situation,” Kumar claimed on Saturday.
Kumar needs a two-third majority – i.e. 22 units out of 34 member units of the BFI – to get the no-confidence motion against Singh passed and demand fresh elections. Currently, he has the support of the likes of Rajesh Bhandari (Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association), Rohit Jain (Delhi Boxing Association) and Digvijay Singh (Madhya Pradesh Boxing Association).
Kumar called the recent developments unfortunate as they took the spotlight away from India’s stellar performances at this year’s Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The boxers won 10 medals (including seven gold) at Glasgow and six medals (including three gold) at Aichi-Nagoya.
“We had a great year but the administration is currently going nowhere. As an organisation, we don’t have any plans. Ajay Singh functions as the sole power-holder,” alleged Kumar.
He accused the BFI president of functioning as an autocrat. “For him, everything is his own. The constitution is whatever he says it is. His word is the constitution,” Kumar said.
As of now, both sides are claiming they have a two-third majority.
“There is no question. The BFI state units are supporting me and will always support me,” Singh told this paper.
Earlier, the BFI had called Kumar’s actions unconstitutional. “Clause 26(iii) provides that the Secretary-General convenes General Council and Executive Council meetings under the advice of the President. It does not give the Secretary-General unrestricted authority to independently convene an SGM,” the federation had said in a statement on October 14, calling the proposed SGM unconstitutional.
Amid the power struggle, Dronacharya and Arjuna Award-winning coaches and former boxers – including Mohammed Ali Qamar and Manoj Kumar – have called for “accountability, unity and a comprehensive national plan for boxing”.
“Our purpose is neither personal nor political. We seek accountability, institutional unity and a stronger future for the young boxers who aspire to represent India internationally,” they said.