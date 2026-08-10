Suspense over boxers missing after CWG remain unresolved after a week

Police Scotland said it had received reports of athletes not returning home and that it was working with the Home Office to assess the situation. (Representative Image)

It has been a week since the curtain came down on the Glasgow Commonwealth Games but the mystery surrounding the missing four Ugandan boxers and one from Pakistan is nowhere near a resolution.

Ibrahim Kemis, Nuhu Batte, Emily Nakalema, Angel Katushabe and Qudrat Ullah were supposed to fly back home after the conclusion of the CWG, but were nowhere to be found when it was time to leave.

One of the Ugandan athletes reportedly told a news website back home that the four missing pugislists were seeking asylum in the UK to avail better training facilities but according to The Guardian, they are no longer in Scotland.