Bishen Singh Bedi, Harsha Bhogle debate why good cricket writers needn’t have played the game

The debate over Sanjay Manjrekar’s commentary continues to rage on, but on Twitter former India great Bishan Singh Bedi and Harsha Bhogle debated how it was that commentators without any playing experience were good at talking about the game.

Advertising

Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted on Sunday saying that he had often wondered how one can become a great cricketer without playing the game:

I’ve often wondered how does one become a Great Crkt writer w/or w/out having played the game..I suppose it’s the Game’s Character to be benevolent on few chosen ones who are willing to go to any depths to dig the truest Glory of the Game..& then rave about it most indulgently.! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) July 7, 2019

And that’s when Bhogle decided to weigh in and explained that despite not having the technique or skill, one could translate the emotion and drama of the game for readers and viewers:

Because cricket as much a play of technique as it is of emotion. There is skill and there is drama. You may not have the technique or the skill but you can translate the emotion and drama. Different skills. Next time we meet, this can be the topic. Hope you are well, sir. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2019

The exchange comes even as the war of words over Manjrekar refuses to die down. The latest to weigh in was vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who had words of advice for both Jadeja and the former India cricketer.

“Eventually our job is to come here, play good cricket and win the World Cup. We all know that. But constantly yapping in anyone’s ear is not right. So, I think for us as cricketers, it’s important for us to just stay completely put that away and focus on the job at hand,” Rohit said.

While fans have objected to Manjrekar’s commentary in the past, it took on a new form when India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also tweeted, telling the former cricketer that he had “heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.” Manjrekar, who had earlier spoken against picking Jadeja, was trolled on social media after he picked the all-rounder in his squad for the World Cup semi-finals.