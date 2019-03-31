Bishan Singh Bedi: We need Indian Sports Services for administration of sports in India

“Why do we not have civil services examinations so that even spots can be administrated in the country?,” pondered Bishan Bedi at Sports Literature Festival in Chandigarh Saturday.

Advertising

The former Indian cricketer stated that in India, sports were run by businessmen, bureaucrats etc. He questioned the non-existence of civil services like Indian Sports Service.

“We need to make that happen. We need this kind of platform. BCCI is controlling cricket in India. However, what is the need of controlling cricket? It needs an administration. We do not need controllers but administrators and for that, why can’t we have Indian Sports Service? We have to reach that stage where we can demand an administration like this,” he said.

Talking about the festival, he added, “These are the platforms that the country is looking forward to.”

Advertising

Zeeshan Ali, India’s current Davis Cup coach and Tennis coach Vishal Uppal were also present at the event.

During a panel discussion, Zeeshan Ali said as compared to other countries, there was lack of tennis tournaments in India.

He said, “We do not have enough tennis tournaments in the country and we also lack quality professional coaches. Some people think that we do not have good infrastructure and facilities but I disagree with them.”

“The need of the hour is to educate the coaches so that young players do not go abroad for coaching. We can give them better coaching here,” he said.

Ali also said, “Top level junior players do not have the kind of support which must be given. Over the years, the scenario has changed in the country. We now have many sports persons, apart from cricketers, who are doing very well.”

Parents also need to support their children if they are opting to go in sports. There is a lot of opposition to young aspiring players in their families and they never come forward. “Parents need to trust and allow children to grow. In India, we face to much parental pressure and there is a lot of opposition. But now, we need a better system in place,” said Vishal Uppal.

Vishal, who has played Davis Cup in 2000 and 2002, believes that kids need more support to bring their talent forward. “Kids today are more aware and knowledgeable, but we need to support them,” he said.

25-year-old Diya Bajajof Gurgaon, who peaked Mount Everest last year, was also present at the event. She said, “Sports is dominated by men but women can do anything if families support and push them forwards than pulling them back.”

“I am fortunate enough to have been born in a family that supported me and inspired me to do whatever I wanted,” she added.