Bindyarani Devi wins bronze in 58kg weightlifting, India get 6th CWG medal

India's Bindyarani Devi competes in the Women's 58kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India’s Bindyarani Devi clinched bronze in the Women’s 58kg Final in the Commonwealth Games on Monday, handing the country its 6th medal overall. She finished with 199 kg combined lift which was enough for her to take the third position while Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade won gold with a whopping 229 kg total. Canada’s Ann Sophie Taschereau bagged the silver with a combined lift of 215 kg.

Bindyarani lifted 87 in the snatch section, and 112kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 199kg. Bindyarani started with 83kg in snatch, and lifted 85kg on her second attempt, before getting 87kg on her third attempt.