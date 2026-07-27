Bindyarani Devi wins bronze in 58kg weightlifting, India get 6th CWG medal

India’s Bindyarani Devi clinched bronze in the Women’s 58kg Final in the Commonwealth Games on Monday, handing the country its 6th medal overall. She finished with 199 kg combined lift which was enough for her to take the third position while Nigeria’s Rafiatu Folashade won gold with a whopping 229 kg total. Canada’s Ann Sophie Taschereau bagged the silver with a combined lift of 215 kg.
Bindyarani lifted 87 in the snatch section, and 112kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 199kg. Bindyarani started with 83kg in snatch, and lifted 85kg on her second attempt, before getting 87kg on her third attempt.
In the 2022, Bindyarani had clinched a silver in the women’s 55kg in the Birmingham Games. Bindyarani, who hails from Manipur had won the Commonwealth Championships gold in 2019 before getting a silver in the 2021 edition. She bagged a silver at the 2023 Asian Championships as well as another silver in the Commonwealth Championships in 2025.
Grit, grip, and glory! 🇮🇳
Many congratulations to Bindyarani Devi on winning a Bronze medal in Women’s 58kg category and securing India’s fifth medal in Weightlifting. Keep making the nation proud. pic.twitter.com/StRXSz9jBC
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 27, 2026
As a child, Bindyarani dreamed of emulating local hero Mirabai Chanu. Her mother kept her disciplined early on and Chanu personally advised her on diet, since Bindyarani initially neglected nutrition in favor of fast food. She rose through junior ranks (Asian Youth/Junior Championships in 2016) before becoming a senior international medalist.
Earlier in the day, weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav had continued India’s medal rush, clinching a silver as records were broken left, right and centre in a riveting women’s 53kg competition.
The 23-year-old from Bhondiya village in Chhattisgarh totalled 199kg (88kg snatch + 111kg clean and jerk) but Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih stole the show with a stunning 206kg (93kg + 113kg), rewriting both the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records to take the gold.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Olympic medallist Chanu underlined her status as India’s greatest weightlifter of her generation with a record-shattering third successive Commonwealth Games gold, while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi each claimed a silver.
(With agency inputs)