Best 5 Sports News Headlines Today, Septemper 20, 2019: Rishabh Pant’s back up to Ronaldo’s revelation, here are Best 5 sports news today

Best 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 20, 2019: A day after Rishabh Pant let his team down with his shot selection — caught at short fine leg off the fourth ball he faced — in the second T20 International against South Africa, chief selector MSK Prasad said there were players being groomed for the slot though Pant remains the first-choice for now. Prasad’s committee has picked the 21-year-old as India’s first-choice ‘keeper-batsman across formats, with an eye on the future.

