Toggle Menu
Best 5 Sports News Headlines Today, Septemper 20, 2019: Rishabh Pant’s back up to Ronaldo’s revelation, here are Best 5 sports news todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/best-5-sports-news-headlines-today-septemper-20-2019-rishabh-pants-back-up-to-ronaldos-revelation-here-are-best-5-sports-news-today/

Best 5 Sports News Headlines Today, Septemper 20, 2019: Rishabh Pant’s back up to Ronaldo’s revelation, here are Best 5 sports news today

Best 5 Sports News Headlines Today: From cricket to football, tennis to badminton and every sport you follow, we bring the best 5 sports news to your screen. Here's a look at the top 5 news from Indian Express.

Mohali T20 Rishabh Pant batting, Rishabh Pant out, rishabh pant, Rishabh Pant furute, IndvSA 2nd T20, Mohali T20 preview, Ravi Shastri, India cricket coach, cricket news, sports news, Indian express
Rishabh Pant

Best 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 20, 2019: A day after Rishabh Pant let his team down with his shot selection — caught at short fine leg off the fourth ball he faced — in the second T20 International against South Africa, chief selector MSK Prasad said there were players being groomed for the slot though Pant remains the first-choice for now. Prasad’s committee has picked the 21-year-old as India’s first-choice ‘keeper-batsman across formats, with an eye on the future.

Live Blog

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android