Best 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 20, 2019: Rishabh Pant’s back up to Ronaldo’s revelation, here are Best 5 sports news today

Best 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 20, 2019: A day after Rishabh Pant let his team down with his shot selection — caught at short fine leg off the fourth ball he faced — in the second T20 International against South Africa, chief selector MSK Prasad said there were players being groomed for the slot though Pant remains the first-choice for now. Prasad’s committee has picked the 21-year-old as India’s first-choice ‘keeper-batsman across formats, with an eye on the future.
Mirabai Chanu misses podium
Last year, at the weightlifters camp in Shilaroo, before a lower-back injury knackered her, Mirabai Chanu was in buoyant mood. For, she was consistently breaching the 200kg barrier, an ambition that has been burning in her for nearly a decade, and a yardstick that’s the bare minimum for her to be considered among the elite of lifters in the 49kg category. Even in warm-up lifts, she was heaving 200-plus bells without much effort, her movements fluent and graceful. “It’s coming off smoothly, without any jerks. Every time I am about to lift, I get positive vibes. It has become a routine, and now, it’s a matter of repeating this in big tournaments,” she said, smiling beatifically.
Ronaldo goes down the memory lane
Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be on his way to being reunited with a few kind strangers from his childhood who had given him free food as a child. In a recent interview with ITV, Ronaldo had revealed that he had endured a difficult time in his early years – so much so that he often went around looking for free food. He had said that there had been at least three women – one of whom he identified as Edna – who were employees at a McDonald’s store in Portugal who took pity on him and gave him free burgers.
Bajrang Punia alleges cheating
Bajrang Punia, World No.1 65kg freestyle wrestler, lost his semifinal bout against home wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov in a controversial manner after locking down an Olympics berth on Day 6 of the World Championships on Thursday. Bajrang’s frustrated coach Shako Benitidis was visibly furious at some of the decisions as the semifinal bout ended 9-9. Since Niyazbekov had secured a bigger throw of four points in the bout, he was declared the winner.
Big day for Ravi Dahiya
That India would win an Olympic quota at the World Wrestling Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday was a given. But few would have imagined that Ravi Dahiya, the 20-year-old 57kg freestyle wrestler who was making his debut at this stage, would get there before Bajrang Punia, the 65kg world number one who is also India’s biggest medal hope in Tokyo. But Dahiya, as the world learnt, has a reputation of stoking curiosity and being the ‘unlikely man’. He would now fight for the bronze medal on Friday.
Team management concerned about Rishabh Pant
Speaking to The Indian Express, Prasad spoke about monitoring Pant’s workload and grooming his backups. “We are monitoring the workload of Rishabh. Of course, we have been grooming backups across all formats. We have the young KS Bharath doing well in the longer format for India A. We also have Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson doing well in the shorter formats for India ‘A’ and domestic cricket,” Prasad said.
