Best 5 Sports News Headlines Today, September 20, 2019: Rishabh Pant’s back up to Ronaldo’s revelation, here are Best 5 sports news today

Team management concerned about Rishabh Pant

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prasad spoke about monitoring Pant’s workload and grooming his backups. “We are monitoring the workload of Rishabh. Of course, we have been grooming backups across all formats. We have the young KS Bharath doing well in the longer format for India A. We also have Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson doing well in the shorter formats for India ‘A’ and domestic cricket,” Prasad said.

