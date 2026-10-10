Bentinidis Shako interview: ‘Indian wrestlers are at 40 per cent of potential’

The Indian wrestling team had its best Asian Games since 1962 in 2026, winning two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Freestyle wrestlers accounted for half the medals: Aman Sehrawat (57 kg) and Sujeet Kalkal (65 kg) won gold, and Deepak Punia (97 kg) won bronze.

Among the other freestyle wrestlers, Sagar Jaglan (74 kg) defeated reigning Olympic champion Razambek Jamalov of Uzbekistan in the repechage but fell short in the bronze medal match, while youngster Rajal Ruhal (125 kg) lost in the first round.

Freestyle coach Bentinidis Shako believes the performance can improve further as the Indian wrestlers work on their mindset.

In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, Shako dissected the Asian Games performance of the men’s freestyle team. Here are the excerpts:

On India’s performance at the Asian Games

Three medallists out of five wrestlers. I am more than happy with the performance. Aman and Sujeet both showed why they are so highly rated. Sagar defeated the reigning Olympic champion but lost in the medal match. But he lost to a World Championships medallist, so there is a lot of learning for him. Overall, I am satisfied with the performance.

On Aman and Sujeet

Both are different kinds of wrestlers. Aman is one of the best conditioned wrestlers in the country and it shows during his bouts. Sujeet, on the other hand, is a more technical wrestler. He is more attacking and someone who can dominate the opponent from the start.

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But I think there is a lot more to explore with these two wrestlers. I have been working with them. I have worked with Aman on his defence, especially his mindset during the early moments of the bout. Similarly, with Sujeet I have been working on his attack, and will also work on his ground wrestling in the gap left for the World Championships.

On Deepak Punia

You have to give it to the man. He wasn’t competing in his natural weight category and still performed exceptionally well. He will return to the 86 kg category, but credit to him for adapting to the 97 kg category, and that too at the Asian level, which has ample competition in the category.

On the freestyle group

Indian wrestlers have all the aspects correct, but they have to improve their mindset. That is what we have been working on. There is no need to have butterflies because you’re going to face a World Champion or a wrestler from Japan or Iran.

I am working on improving that mindset. The result is visible as Sagar defeated an Olympic champion, and so did Sujeet. Once that mindset is inculcated into their minds, there is nothing that will stop the Indian wrestlers from winning more medals.

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On the World Championships 2026

There is a very short gap between the two tournaments. It is going to be tough as the other countries will be fresher, but I believe Sujeet is ready for the challenge. He is someone who loves wrestling, and there is nothing better than one championship after another for a wrestler who is having such momentum.

He has a very good chance of becoming that historic World Champion. As I said, mindset is something that will play a big role, and Sujeet has got that mindset.

However, it won’t make sense for Aman. He needs rest. I think we will focus on the qualification year. I would want Aman to seize the first opportunity available, so his body can rest and avoid the gruelling schedule of both world and continental qualifiers.

On the 2028 LA Olympics

We have a solid group as of now. Maybe we need to improve in the heavyweight categories, but overall there is a good base we have built for the 2028 Olympics.

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As I said before, I would want the Indian wrestlers to get the quota at the 2027 World Championships as that saves a lot of mental mathematics and hassle. That is something I am working towards. By the time we enter the year 2028, India should have won all the quotas available.

This will give us time to prepare well and plan in advance for the 2028 Olympics. Trust me, Indian wrestlers are at just 40 percent of their potential. I want to take them to 100.