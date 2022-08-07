scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Behind Deepak’s gold at Birmingham, a heartbreak a year ago, tribute to mother

Back home at village Chhara in Haryana's Jhajjar, father Subash Punia, who gave up his dairy business to help his son grow as a wrestler.

Written by Nitin Sharma | Chandigarh |
August 7, 2022 4:03:08 am
Deepak Punia, Commonwealth Games 2022Deepak Punia and Muhammad Inam during the final. (Reuters)

On August 5, 2021, Deepak Punia suffered a heartbreak when the wrestler from Haryana lost the bronze medal bout against San Marino’s Myles Nazem Amine in the 86 kg category at Tokyo Olympics. It was a medal that Punia desperately wanted to win — for his country and for his mother whose dream it was to see her son on podium at the Olympics and who had died an year ago.

An year later to the date, the 23-year-old paid tributes to his mother as he finished on top of the podium at ongoing Commonweath Games in Birmingham bagging the gold medal with a win over Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam. There were no big moves but Punia, with better stamina, outlasted Inam 3-0, winning his first point from a push out, second on passivity of the Pakistani before completing the win with another push out point.

Also read |Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Back home at village Chhara in Haryana’s Jhajjar, father Subash Punia, who gave up his dairy business to help his son grow as a wrestler. “We will celebrate till he returns home with the medal,” said Subash. “My wife wanted to see Deepak win an Olympic medal. When the national camp was closed following lockdown in 2020, Deepak spent 18 days with his ailing mother at our village. She lost her life on April 9, 2020. After losing the Olympic bout, he was dejected. But we made sure that he was given a warm welcome when he returned. Win and loss and part of sport and that’s what we wanted him to understand”.

Growing up in the village, Deepak would listen to the stories about his father, uncles and cousins fighting in local dangals. Cousin Sunil Kumar, famous as Sunil Chotiwala for sporting a ponytail, was a national champion. “Deepak would often play with Sunil’s trophies and medals. When he was five, I got him enrolled at the Arya Virendra Akhada in our village, His day would start at 5 am and he would spend most of his day at the akhada like other resident trainees before returning home in the evening. He would take home-made lassi and ghee with him to the akhada,” reminisced Subash.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

It was also the time, when Subash would carry milk on his motorcycle to Delhi to sell in the societies. While Deepak would compete in the local dangals, it meant that Subash had to leave the dairy business in 2011 and commit full time to travelling with his son and preparing his diet. “I regularly took loans from my friends and relatives to support his training and would repay when Deepak would win dangals or titles and get cash rewards,” recalled Subash. In 2014, Deepak enrolled at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi under coach Virender Kumar. Within two years, Deepak won his first international medal, a gold, at the World Cadet Championship-2016 in Georgia. In 2018, Deepak bagged a silver at the World Junior Wrestling Championship in Slovakia before ending India’s 18-year-wait for a world junior champion with the title win in the 86-Kg category in the World Junior Wrestling Championship at Estonia.

Virender Kumar remembers that during initial days of training, Deepak would often slip or catch hold the opponent’s clothing, like its done in mud wrestling. “We started training him in the basics of mat wrestling. He took no time in mastering the moves. His feet movement was swift. Scoring points with Kehri Patt or Dohri Patt has become his strong point,” says the 50-year-old, who now runs his own akhada near Singhu border.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Virender Kumar said Deepak loves to watch the bouts of two-time Olympic and three-time world champion Hassan Yazdini — he had lost to the Iranian in Asian championship — apart from spending time chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

At his home, sisters Manisha Sangwan and Pinki have been managing things and know that once Deepak returns with medal, he will ask for the dishes that their mother used to cook. “Deepak was very close to our mother. Sometimes, he would get late and our mother would make choorma and aloo paranthas for him. When he returns, we will welcome him with choorma,” said Manisha.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 04:03:08 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: India beat SA 3-2 to reach Men’s Hockey final, Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen win gold in Wrestling

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 8 | In Pics: India add 6 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 06: Latest News