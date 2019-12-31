Beginning vs End: Sportstars get nostalgic on Decade Challenge

Ten years is surely a long long time for some. Ten years is surely a long long time for some.

With the turn of the decade upon us at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, sportstars from around the world shared their photos at the start of the decade and at the end of the decade now. Ranging from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Marcus Rashford to Parupalli Kashyap to Jofra Archer, everyone reminisced about the past ten years.

While the Liverpool right-back shared a photo of him playing u12 football at the academy, Rashford shared memories starting from him signing a contract with Manchester United. On the other hand, shuttler-pair Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal posted a photo of their growth as a couple.

Former Liverpool centre-back and pundit, Jamie Carragher also joined in on the fun by posting photo of a struggling 2010 Liverpool lineup and then a photo of him with Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk.

England Cricket though proved with their tweet that some things don’t ever change over the course of ten years, posting two photos of James Anderson and Stuart Broad together.

Happy new year everyone 😉 Beginning of End of

the decade. the decade. pic.twitter.com/alsBVWxFxX — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 30, 2019

Loved every step of the journey I’ve been on over the last decade ✍️@ManUtd @England pic.twitter.com/PXiGa8zlQN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 31, 2019

Start of the decade v end of the decade! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/3xFGmIzbpo — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 31, 2019

Start of End of

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/fnsQKUlTxw — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 31, 2019

Beginning of End of

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/7mtaHmqdaA — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 30, 2019

This decade has been good to me – let’s hope the next one is just as good 💪🏻🔴 #happynewyear pic.twitter.com/yeTtwcEffg — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 31, 2019

Beginning of the decade vs end of the decade 🏏 pic.twitter.com/7QDxeVANW7 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 30, 2019

Beginning of End of

the decade. the decade. pic.twitter.com/nI579ZOu9G — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 30, 2019

From the beginning of the decade to the end.. some things never change👹⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4tucSoc8tV — Katie Zelem (@katiezel) December 30, 2019

