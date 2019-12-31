Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Beginning vs End: Sportstars get nostalgic on Decade Challenge

Footballers, cricketers, shuttlers alike — everyone participated in the #DecadeChallenge on Twitter and reminisced about where they were ten years ago.

December 31, 2019
Ten years is surely a long long time for some.

With the turn of the decade upon us at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, sportstars from around the world shared their photos at the start of the decade and at the end of the decade now. Ranging from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Marcus Rashford to Parupalli Kashyap to Jofra Archer, everyone reminisced about the past ten years.

While the Liverpool right-back shared a photo of him playing u12 football at the academy, Rashford shared memories starting from him signing a contract with Manchester United. On the other hand, shuttler-pair Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal posted a photo of their growth as a couple.

Former Liverpool centre-back and pundit, Jamie Carragher also joined in on the fun by posting photo of a struggling 2010 Liverpool lineup and then a photo of him with Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk.

England Cricket though proved with their tweet that some things don’t ever change over the course of ten years, posting two photos of James Anderson and Stuart Broad together.

