India’s mud wrestlers can start dreaming of qualifying for the Olympics if the debriefing of the recently concluded Youth Olympics Games is anything to go by.

Not only did Indian women’s wrestler Taniya bring home a silver medal, Beach Wrestling scored one of the highest native posts and engagement views on Socials at the October 31 to November 13 at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

Wrestling’s sand-ring version called Bëré is the national game of Senegal, but there are indications that the United World Wrestling (UWW) that wanted Beach Wrestling at Los Angeles Games too, emerged from Dakar upbeat about pitching it for Brisbane 2032.

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UWW’s USA representative for Beach Wrestling, Ed Duncan, reckons the Senegal event was a huge success in showcasing the excitement and fan friendly nature of beach wrestling.

“The level of production and flow of the event made it a real pleasure to watch. It was something that anyone could tune into and enjoy, regardless of their previous knowledge of wrestling rules,” Duncan told The Indian Express.

Duncan said UWW under leadership of Beach Wrestling head, Portuguese Pedro Silva, had made a substantial commitment to development of sand format around the world. “They have made heavy investments in the promotion of the style on social media, as well as behind the scenes efforts to develop officiating and rules,” Duncan noted.

“We were hopeful that this event highlighted the sport in a positive way that will impress Olympic organizers and help them see the value in adding beach wrestling to the Olympic program,” Duncan told The Indian Express. “I would reference beach volleyball’s popularity and point out that adding beach wrestling would not require additional venues or investment in equipment. It’s going to be a win for the Olympics if they choose to add beach wrestling to their program.”

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On Engagement metrics, Beach Wrestling logged 340K views over two days in Dakar, ahead of 332K for Futsal that ran 10 days. Across all platforms, Beach Wrestling generated 71 dedicated posts on the Dakar socials, 9.4% of all sport-specific content. That ranks it #2 of 25 sports by volume behind 3×3 basketball and #1 by likes and reactions.

Adding the style to several continental championships and providing age group championships as well as inclusion in the FISU University World Games is the next step being undertaken.

Beach Wrestling scored one of the highest native posts and engagement views on Socials at the October 31 to November 13 at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal. (OIS/IOC) Beach Wrestling scored one of the highest native posts and engagement views on Socials at the October 31 to November 13 at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal. (OIS/IOC)

The window for showcasing Beach Wrestling for LA was disrupted given no Youth Games happened in 2022. But the 2026 edition where Taniya lost 2-1 to a Chinese opponent, gave UWW enough confidence to plan to present the format when all sporting disciplines make presentation pitches next March, gunning for inclusion.

Wrestling has proved challenging for the International Olympic Committee (IOC)) because it fields 6 weight categories each for Men’s Freestyle and Greco Roman (12 in all) and only 6 in Freestyle for Women, so women’s participation is half. Inclusion of outdoor Beach wrestling can bring gender parity in number of events if outdoor Beach categories get added to the women’s program. It also proved popular as Senegal showed.

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Taniya started as a Freestyle wrestler in Nidani, Jind district of Haryana, and though she is still to make a mark on the mat internationally, she spent 10 months training for the Youth Olympics. “I’m proud to bring home India’s first Beach medal from Youth Olympics after I started Wrestling in 2019 inspired by my father,” Taniya recalled in a SAI facilitated interaction. “The rules are very different from mat – you cede a pint if knee touches the sand and it’s only one round of 3 minutes and first to 3 points. But I have always been good at upper body strength so that helped in Beach medal,” she said on her return.

Beach wrestling has no shoes, so grapplers have to work on the foot grip. “Paer jam jaate hai (feet get stuck), so that was the challenge. And it’s very fast and there’s no ground wrestling or lock-holds, just standing attacks. But I had a fun experience in Senegal because atmosphere was great. Many thousands came to watch,” Taniya recalls. A fan of India’s greatest Olympics wrestler Sushil Kumar and Sakshi Malik, the Jind district wrestler who also plays basketball, she wants to maximise her Bagal Doob throw manoeuvre that took her to silver in Beach.

Beach wrestling got a literal shot in the arm this year when Tedore Ebanoidze (renowned in Indian dangals as Tedo Georgia) quipped on his Baku Beach series debut: “Kushti is longer than 30 minutes with heavy wrestlers on you. 3 minutes is no work for me,” he told UWW. “My grip on sand is better as you learn in mud. I like Beach wrestling as it is very similar to dangal,” he added. The former U20 World’s medallist has trained at Mullanpur and is popular in Maharashtra where he is called Taidya Georgian. But after 20 motorcycles, bulls and cash prizes in mud kushtis, Tedo said this August he was ready for Beach wrestling.

Bytes from the Beach

*Seasoned coach Avatar Singh took 8 wrestlers to Turkey and Romania in their first international Beach wrestling outing in 2022, and returned with 4 medals. “It’s more or less like Greco Roman, but Indians will be very good because our heritage is different from mat wrestling. We have good grip on mud, not on mat. So there’s immense potential if Beach wrestlers gets government backing,” says the former administrator who conducted first Beach Nationals at Chennai.

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*Taniya’s coach Jagdish said he had adapted to train her on mud though she had predominantly grown up as a mat wrestler. One central reason for Haryana wrestlers doing well in recent years had been they hadn’t dithered on shifting to artificial mats indoors – Taniya belonged to the same sports school as Sarita Mor or Anshu Malik. But re-shifting to mat had its challenges. “We watched a lot of videos because it was different. But Taniya was good at defensive kushti, and has good upper body strength. So she was suited for Beach,” he would say.

*However it might not prove to be a straightforward transplanting from mud to sand. India won a bunch if medals in Beach Wrestling in 2022, but there’s a visible drawback that doesn’t allow skills to travel smoothly from one surface to next. “Indians who fought on traditional mud would try to snap down opponents as they do in kushti. But in doing so, they would lose balance and collapse themselves,” an expert noted.