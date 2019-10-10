Bat Man: Chandigarh boy who made it to US cricket team

It was an emotional moment for Chandigarh-born cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra, 29, when he visited his long-time coach Nagesh Gupta at the Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, earlier this week. The wicket-keeper batsman, who is now a member of the US cricket team and has played in five ODIs and six T20I matches, presented his first international match jersey to his coach.

“Coming back home is always an emotional moment for me and when I handed my USA cricket jersey, which I wore in my debut match for the US, to my coach, I remembered my days spent in Chandigarh early in my career. Last month, I played in the four-match ODI series at Raleigh, North Carolina, which was the first home series for the US. The top four teams from ICC WC league 2, which includes USA, will play a total of 36 matches till the end of 2021, from which top three teams will play in the 2023 ICC World Cup qualifier. Top two teams from the qualifier will play in the World Cup to be held in India. It will be a dream come true for me if we qualify and play in the World Cup in India,” shared Malhotra.

Malhotra, whose father JS Malhotra runs a business in Sector 21, shifted to the US in 2014. The cricketer, who had initially captained Himachal Pradesh U-19 team apart from being part of India U-19 camp, played for local clubs before taking up the position of a coach at KYC Youth Academy, Houston. The cricketer is also the batting coach for Houston Cricket Academy.

Last year, Malhotra was USA’s lead scorer with a total of 227 runs in the CWI Super50 Tournament in Antigua. Last September, he played an unbeaten knock of 106 for the US against Belize in World T20 Qualifiers Subregional Americas Tournament. In March this year, Malhotra made his T20I debut for USA against UAE in Dubai, where he made 28 runs. One month later, he also played in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two, where USA earned the ODI status after finishing in the top four teams. “Competing in the US All Stars competition and Caribbean Premier League, which gave me a chance to play with players like Dwayne Bravo boosted my confidence. In the US, most of the cricket clubs are based in Texas and you find a lot of Asian-origin players. In the current USA team too, there are players from India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan and when we don the US jersey, it is a huge honour for us to represent the country. Spending time under our former coach Pubudu Dassanayake also helped my game. Earlier this year, former Indian cricketers Kiran More, Praveen Amre and Sunil Joshi too worked with USA team and it helped the whole team,” shared Malhotra.

In August, Malhotra featured in all the four matches for USA in ICC T20 World Cup Americas regional final apart from playing in all the four ODI matches against Namibia last month.

The USA team will now tour West Indies next month before playing in tri-series against UAE and Scotland in December. “Before shifting to the US, I remember meting MS Dhoni at Sector 16 stadium during a match. I always look up to him for inspiration and watch his videos to improve my wicket-keeping skills. I will aim to do my best for the US in West Indies and UAE tour,” says Malhotra, who was recently blessed with a daughter and moved to New York earlier this year.