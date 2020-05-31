‘Why doesn’t America love us?’: LeBron James mourns George Floyd’s death

LeBron James has been active on Twitter about the incident. (Source: File Photo) LeBron James has been active on Twitter about the incident. (Source: File Photo)

Excerpt: LeBron James is among several other current and former athletes, who have spoken out about George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, which has sparked widespread protests across the United States.

NBA superstar LeBron James was outraged by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week and has continued to raise his voice against police brutality and racism in the country through the means of social media.

The ending has me in tears!!! Literally 😭😭😭😭😭😭. This isn’t ok the way we’re treated man! I’m so hurtful for my people right this moment https://t.co/fF0HS6qmed — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 30, 2020

Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

The officer was identified as Derek Chauvin and he has been arrested, charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s death is one of a litany of racial tragedies that have thrown the country into chaos amid the coronavirus pandemic that has left millions out of work and killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S., including disproportionate numbers of black people.

On Sunday, James once again took to Twitter to voice his feelings over Floyd’s killing and asked, “Why does not America love US,” while referring to the racism faced by black people in the USA.

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, following widespread protests in the US overnight curfews were imposed in more than a dozen major cities nationwide, including Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Seattle.

(with AP inputs)

