‘When are we going to do something’: Golden State Warrior coach Steve Kerr delivers emotional plea on Texas school shooting

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made an emotional and impassioned plea for gun control in the wake of the Texas school shooting that left 19 children dead on Tuesday.

Kerr refused to talk about his team’s NBA playoff match with the Dallas Mavericks in a pre-game press conference, held hours after a teenage gunman opened fire at a school in the Texas town of Uvalde.

“I’m not going to talk about basketball,” Kerr told reporters shortly before Tuesday’s Eastern Conference finals game four in Dallas. “Any basketball questions don’t matter.

“Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here, and a teacher. In the last 10 days, we’ve had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California, now we have children murdered at school.

“When are we going to do something? I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there.

“I’ve had enough. We’re going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother.

“How would you feel if this happened to you today” asked Kerr, whose father was murdered by Islamic militants in Beirut in 1984.

‘Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the children and the elderly?’ an emotional Kerr asked politicians.

“Fifty Senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage,” Kerr said. “Do you realise that 90 percent of Americans, regardless of political party, want background checks, universal background checks? Ninety percent of us.

“We are being held hostage by 50 Senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want.”

Warriors star Stephen Curry said the shooting was on everyone’s mind coming into the game, which the Mavericks would end up winning 119-109, and acknowledged the difficulty of staying focused “on going out and playing basketball knowing what happened in this state.”

“I got kids,” Curry said. “Send them to school every day. Drop them off. And you feel for the parents that are going through what they are going through.”

Kerr’s sense of outrage was shared by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who also called for change.

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

“Like when is enough enough man!!!,” James wrote on Twitter. “These are kids and we keep putting them in harms [sic] way at school. Like seriously, “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose [sic] to be the safest!

“There simply has to be change. HAS TO BE!!”